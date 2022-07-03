Andhra Pradesh: SC Judge highlights legal fraternity’s role in society

Respecting the client is the foremost duty of a lawyer, says Justice Nagarathna

Supreme Court Judge B.V. Nagarathna during her visit to the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Kadiri in Sri Sathya Sai district on Sunday.

Respecting the client is the foremost duty of a lawyer, says Justice Nagarathna

The legal fraternity has a crucial role to play in society and its contribution is precious, Supreme Court Judge B.V. Nagarathna has said during her visit to Sri Sathya Sai district.

Justice Nagarathna visited the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Kadiri in the district and later inaugurated a library for the benefit of the lawyers.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the first and foremost duty of a lawyer was to respect his client and fight for him or her in the court with good intelligent arguments.

“Respecting the court where they continue their profession is a must,” Justice Nagarathna opined, and added that only when the lawyers respected the courts, the people would develop respect for the fraternity. “Estimating oneself as someone invincible is also not a good trait,” she observed.

Justice Nagarathna was welcomed by District Collector P. Basant Kumar and Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Singh at the temple.

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana’s reforms in the Supreme Court had paved the way for a woman to stand chance to become the CJI, she said, and advised the lawyers to keep themselves updated, as otherwise, they would not be able to sustain themselves in their profession.

Justice Nagarathna later visited Lepakshi in the district.