Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: SC commission conducts probe into Dalit man’s death in Nellore

Special CorrespondentS. Murali NELLORE August 07, 2022 01:29 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 01:29 IST

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes(NCSC) on Saturday conducted an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death of a Dalit man from Kandamooru village in Nellore district.

Udayagiri Narayana(38)’s body was found hanging from a tree on June 19. The family members allege that Narayana had died following police excesses during an interrogation that followed when the owner of a brick factory, where Narayana worked, had a filed a complaint against him for theft of electrical equipment.

After a meeting with District Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, NCSC Director Sunil Kumar Babu recorded the statement of the family members.

The official said he would file a detailed report to the NCSC. Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao also submitted a report to the Commission Director.

Opposition parties had complained to the National Human Rights commission (NHRC), demanding action against those responsible for Narayana’s death.

