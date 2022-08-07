Andhra Pradesh: SC commission conducts probe into Dalit man’s death in Nellore
The National Commission for Scheduled Castes(NCSC) on Saturday conducted an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death of a Dalit man from Kandamooru village in Nellore district.
Udayagiri Narayana(38)’s body was found hanging from a tree on June 19. The family members allege that Narayana had died following police excesses during an interrogation that followed when the owner of a brick factory, where Narayana worked, had a filed a complaint against him for theft of electrical equipment.
After a meeting with District Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, NCSC Director Sunil Kumar Babu recorded the statement of the family members.
The official said he would file a detailed report to the NCSC. Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao also submitted a report to the Commission Director.
Opposition parties had complained to the National Human Rights commission (NHRC), demanding action against those responsible for Narayana’s death.
