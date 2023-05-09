ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh SC Commission Chairman promises support to SC families over their fight for 10-acre land at Pindigoyyi village in East Godavari district

May 09, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Victor Prasad inspects the land after a written complaint filed by Dalit families

The Hindu Bureau

Scheduled Castes Commission Chairman Marumudi Victor Prasad on Tuesday assured Scheduled Caste families to fight for their right over a 10-acre disputed land at Pindigoyyi village in Rajamahendravaram rural mandal in East Godavari district.

Mr. Victor Prasad on Tuesday inspected the land based on a written complaint which was filed by the Dalit families over the alleged encroachment of the land by the locals.

In an official release, Mr. Victor Prasad has stated, “Of the 10-acre land (Survey No. 511/1), four acres of land was given to a single SC family by the government, 1.6 acres of land has been allocated for the burial ground and the rest has been allocated to Dalit families”.

Referring to various documents and court directives, Mr. Victor Prasad has said that the 10-acre land belongs to the SCs and the Commission would extend necessary assistance in the issue. “A field inspection of the land has been completed,” he said.

