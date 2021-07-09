Andhra Pradesh saw daily positivity rate below 4% last week

People waiting in a queue for tickets at a cinema hall in Vijayawada on Thursday. Only a few theatres remained open even as the restrictions have been relaxed.

VIJAYAWADA

09 July 2021 01:13 IST

27 more succumb to virus; 2,992 infections reported in 24 hours

The State reported 27 coronavirus deaths and 2,992 new infections in 24 hours ending on Thursday morning, taking the toll to 12,946 and cumulative tally to 19,14,213.

The daily positivity rate of the 91,070 samples tested during the past day was put at 3.29%. The daily positivity rate of the samples tested during the past one week has remained less than 4% after about 13 weeks. During the past week, 6.14 lakh samples were tested and only 3.3% of them were confirmed positive. The overall positivity rate of the 2.26 crore samples tested so far was put at 8.43%.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of recoveries slightly increased to 18,69,417 including 3,461 patients recovered in the past day, taking the recovery rate stood at 97.66%. There were 31,850 active cases in the State. The tests per million ration has crossed 4.25 lakh.

Prakasam reported six more deaths while Krishna reported five, followed by Chittoor and East Godavari (four each), Anantapur (two), Guntur, Nellore, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari (one each). Kadapa and Kurnool districts reported zero deaths during the period.

With a single-day tally of 616, East Godavari continued to report the highest infections per day among the districts. Chittoor district reported 401 new infections, followed by West Godavari (363), Prakasam (345), Krishna (298), Guntur (242), Nellore (208), Visakhapatnam (120), Kadapa (120), Anantapur (95), Srikakulam (92), Vizianagaram (50) and Kurnool (42).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,68,178), Chittoor (2,23,377), West Godavari (1,64,703), Guntur (1,64,186), Anantapur (1,54,813), Visakhapatnam (1,49,633), Nellore (1,29,140), Prakasam (1,23,804), Kurnool (1,22,400), Srikakulam (1,19,259), Kadapa (1,07,680), Krishna (1,03,437) and Vizianagaram (80,708).