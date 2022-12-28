Andhra Pradesh saw a decline of road accident deaths by 8.4% in 2022, says DGP

December 28, 2022 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy has said that Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a decline of 8.4% in road accident deaths in 2022, when compared to that recorded the previous year.

The number of road accidents came down from 19,203 in 2021 to 18,739 this year and 6,800 persons died in road accidents this year, when compared to 7,430 in 2021, said Mr. Rajendranath Reddy while addressing a media conference at Mangalagiri on December 28 Wednesday.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said that the Police Department has taken up various initiatives starting from May this year to check road accidents.

“All the data related to the accident hotspots in the State have been gathered and analysed. It has been found that 50% to 60% of the accidents occur between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. and two-wheelers are involved in nearly 50% of the accidents. To decrease the pace of vehicles at road crossings and junctions, we have put up barricades which yielded results. Overspeeding is the major reason for most of the accidents,” said Mr. Rajendranath Reddy.

Referring to the reorganisation of the sub-divisions and circles, the DGP said that 14 new police sub-divisions and 19 police circles had been formed and two police stations were opened this year. In addition, 21 police stations were upgraded.