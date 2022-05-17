Andhra Pradesh: Satyam Babu seeks financial aid during ‘Spandana’ programme

Satyam Babu and his advocate at the NTR district Collector’s office in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

He was acquitted by the court in Ayesha Meera murder case

Satyam Babu, who was acquitted in the murder case of Ayesha Meera, approached the NTR district administration during the ‘Spandana’ programme held in the city on Monday and sought financial aid.

Satyam Babu, along with his advocate, visited the NTR district Collector’s office and submitted his grievances at the ‘Spandana’ programme. As the Collector was not available, he submitted the grievance to Joint Collector Shrivas Nupur Ajay Kumar, who conducted the programme.

Babu, in his plea, said that the High Court promised him a compensation of ₹10 lakh and two-acre land for serving nine years of imprisonment after he was acquitted in the sensational murder case of B. Pharm student Ayesha Meera.

He said that he had sought a financial aid of ₹10 lakh and two-acre land in 2017 and it was approved by the then Collector in principle. However, he has not received any amount till date.

In total, 81 grievances were submitted to the Joint Collector during the programme.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada Sub-Collector G.S.S. Praveen Chand conducted the programme at Ambapuram village in Vijayawada Rural mandal and received 60 grievances from people. Of them, 28 were related to revenue issues, while 16 were related to the Panchayat Raj Department and four were related to the Housing Department.

Mr. Praveen Chand asked the officials to resolve the issues in time and cite the reasons for the grievances that could not be resolved.

The ‘Spandana’ programme was conducted by Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and VMC chief Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar. They received 30 grievances. Of them, 10 were related to public health.