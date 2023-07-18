Andhra Pradesh: Satya Degree College felicitates student champ in Vizianagaram

July 18, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Former Member of Parliament and correspondent of Satya Degree College Botcha Jhansi and director Majji Sasibhusana Rao on Tuesday urged the students to excel in sports and games as well and bring laurels to family and college.

They were speaking after felicitating a student, S. Pallavi, who won gold and silver medals in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships at Noida.

Ms. Pallavi bagged a gold in the 64 kg juniors category and a silver in the seniors category.

Ms. Jhansi presented ₹30,000 to Ms. Pallavi and hoped that she would win more medals in the future.

Coach Challa Rama Rao and college principal M.V. Sai Devamani were among others present.

