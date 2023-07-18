HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Satya Degree College felicitates student champ in Vizianagaram

Pallavi won gold and silver medals in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships recenlty

July 18, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Satya Degree College student S. Pallavi showing the gold and silver medals she won in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Satya Degree College student S. Pallavi showing the gold and silver medals she won in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Former Member of Parliament and correspondent of Satya Degree College Botcha Jhansi and director Majji Sasibhusana Rao on Tuesday urged the students to excel in sports and games as well and bring laurels to family and college.

They were speaking after felicitating a student, S. Pallavi, who won gold and silver medals in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships at Noida.

Ms. Pallavi bagged a gold in the 64 kg juniors category and a silver in the seniors category.

Ms. Jhansi presented ₹30,000 to Ms. Pallavi and hoped that she would win more medals in the future.

Coach Challa Rama Rao and college principal M.V. Sai Devamani were among others present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / sports awards

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.