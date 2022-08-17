Andhra Pradesh: Sarva darshan tickets for October to be released tomorrow

Special Correspondent TIRUMALA
August 17, 2022 01:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The online quota of Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets of ₹300 for the month of October will be released on Thursday.

However, tickets pertaining to the dates that coincide with annual Brahmotsavams in October have been blocked in anticipation of a heavy turnout in the pilgrim crowd. The TTD has resolved to implement only sarva darshanam during the nine-day festival period.

The Brahmotsavams will commence with Dwajarohanam on September 27 and conclude with Chakrasnanam on October 5.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) has appealed to the devout to take note of the changes and plan their pilgrimage accordingly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app