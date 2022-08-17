Andhra Pradesh: Sarva darshan tickets for October to be released tomorrow

The online quota of Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets of ₹300 for the month of October will be released on Thursday.

However, tickets pertaining to the dates that coincide with annual Brahmotsavams in October have been blocked in anticipation of a heavy turnout in the pilgrim crowd. The TTD has resolved to implement only sarva darshanam during the nine-day festival period.

The Brahmotsavams will commence with Dwajarohanam on September 27 and conclude with Chakrasnanam on October 5.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) has appealed to the devout to take note of the changes and plan their pilgrimage accordingly.