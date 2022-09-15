Andhra Pradesh: ‘Sarannavaratri’ at Kapileswara Swamy temple from Sept. 27

ADVERTISEMENT

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that the ‘Sri Kamakshi Ammavari Sarannavaratri’ celebrations will be organisd at Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple from September 27 to October 5.

The goddess will be adorned with various alankaram during the nine-day festival. The deity will appear as Kamakshi Devi on September 27 and Adi Parashakti devi on September 28. Mavadi Seva will be performed on September 29. The goddess will be adorned as Annapurna Devi on September 30, Mahalakshmi devi on October 1, Saraswati devi on October 2, Durga devi on October 3, Mahishasura Mardhini devi on October 4. The deity will be adroned with the Sivaparvathula alankaram on the Vijaya Dasami day on October 5.

Cultural programmes such as devotional music, religious discourses on ‘Devi Bhagavatam’, and ‘Lalitha Sahasranama Parayanam’ will be organised by artistes of Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishat (HDPP) and Annamacharya Project during the festival.