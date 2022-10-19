Andhra Pradesh: Sanitary workers in Ongole agitate for fair deal

Sanitary workers staging a protest in Ongole on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Gram Panchayat sanitary workers under the banner of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions(CITU) staged a demonstration in front of the Prakasam Bhavan here on Wednesday demanding pay hike and social security benefits.

Leading the protest, CITU Prakasam district General Secretary Ch. Srinivasa Rao said it was unfortunate that the payment due to the workers was pending for several months.

The pay hike as per GO M.S. No 608 had not yet been given effect to though they were entitled to a minimum monthly pay of ₹10,000, they said.

“How can we eke out a living when the prices of all essential commodities, including petrol, diesel and cooking gas have gone out of reach for us,” they asked during the ‘Vanta Varpu’ protest.