Andhra Pradesh: Sanction regular leaves to secretariat staff, APNGOs’ association urges Vizianagaram District Collector

March 21, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - VIZINAAGARAM

APNGOs Association-Vizianagaram district president J. Murali on Tuesday urged District Collector A. Suryakumari to sanction regular leaves to all the staff of Ward and Village Secretariats as the government had already issued GO regarding this. Speaking to the media here, he said that the employees who had completed two years of service were eligible for availing of casual leaves, earned leaves, sick leaves and others.

He said that the employees were unable to use those leaves in the absence of necessary directives to the respective heads of the departments. Mr. Murali has also urged the government to give instructions for transfers and other pending applications of those employees.