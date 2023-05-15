Andhra Pradesh: Sanction free power connection to every eligible farmer, Energy Minister tells officials 

May 15, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has instructed the officials to sanction free power connection to every eligible farmer. Supplying power for nine hours to the farm sector during the daytime is the aim, he said.

“There should be no deadline for applying for free power connections. The applications that are pending at the moment should be cleared by June,” the Minister said while addressing a review meeting on the functioning of the Central Power Distribution Company (CPDCL) at the Secretariat on May 15 (Monday).

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that the officials should put in efforts to implement the free power scheme in the agriculture sector.

He said a total of 1.20 lakh agricultural connections had been given by the end of March 2023.

The Minister asked the officials to accord priority to the electrification of Jagananna Colonies and work in coordination with the Housing Department for achieving the desired progress in this regard.

He ordered that a drive should be launched to recover the electricity dues from industries and to keep the power distribution losses under check.

The Minister said that the construction of power substations should be expedited and steps be taken to solve low voltage and other supply related issues.

Committees comprising people’s representatives and farmers were being constituted at the 33 KV substation level to ensure accountability of the DISCOM in supplying power to the agriculture sector, the Minister added.

Special Chief Secretary (energy) K. Vijayanand, AP-Genco MD K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, Deputy Secretary (energy) B.A.V.P. Kumar Reddy and CPDCL CMD J. Padma Janardhan Reddy were among those present in the meeting.