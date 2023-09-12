HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: ‘Samudrayaan’ next year to mine deep sea, says official

ISTF, IIT-Tirupati hold symposim on ‘National S&T Missions’

September 12, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, being felicitated by IIT-T Director K.N. Satyanarayana, ISTF Chairman D. Narayana Rao and others in Tirupati on Tuesday.

M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, being felicitated by IIT-T Director K.N. Satyanarayana, ISTF Chairman D. Narayana Rao and others in Tirupati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit:

After the roaring success of ‘Chandrayaan 3’, India is getting ready for yet another ambitious project, this time to explore the deep sea.

‘Samudrayaan’, the mission, aims to explore the deep blue sea up to 6,000 metres. “While a few countries have demonstrated this capability, we are getting ready for it next year”, said M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES). The mission will use a manned submersible, with a capacity to carry three ‘aquanauts’, to reach the bottom of the ocean.

Mr. Ravichandran made the announcement in his presentation on ‘Blue Economy – Deep Ocean Mission’ at the symposium on ‘National S&T Missions’ organised by Innovation Science and Technology Foundation (ISTF) in association with IIT-Tirupati and Vijnana Bharati here on Tuesday. He appealed to like-minded institutions to chip in with allied projects, say underwater telephony, mineral mining etc.

On ‘Blue Economy’, he saw the need to develop a sustainable ocean-based economic model to harness coastal resources, take up biodiversity mapping, water tourism, deep sea fisheries, neutraceuticals, generate offshore wind and tide energy, besides predicting the nature of future cyclones to make the ocean a protected area by 2030.

In an apparent attempt to address the criticism on rising Defence Budget, Niti Aayog Member V.K. Saraswat called defence and development as two sides of the same coin, while the investment into the armoury mostly meant to be a deterrent. Future S&T investments had to be in correlation with the nation’s needs, he observed, terming science as the principal driver of change in areas of internet, biotech, environment, healthcare and defence preparedness.

Dwelling on technological warfare scenario, DRDO Director-General B.K. Das emphasised on indigenous efforts for self-reliance. In the context of ‘Non contact warfare’, he wanted the strategy to be ‘compete with and deter the enemy’ with latest defence production.

N. Kalai Selvi, Director-General of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), spoke on Aroma Mission, Millet Mission and Waste to Wealth mission to reach S&T benefits to the society. On ‘Social entrepreneurship’ Shanta Biotech Founder K.I. Varaprasad Reddy appealed to every individual to pay back to society.

IIT-Tirupati Director K.N. Satyanarayana and ISTF Chairman D. Narayana Rao sought frequent industry-institution interaction to churn out novel and sustainable ideas.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.