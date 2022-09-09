Andhra Pradesh: Samithi urges Education Minister to direct private schools to implement Right to Education Act

‘Release funds for SC students who were admitted to Best Available Schools in State’

Staff Reporter VIZIANAGARAM
September 09, 2022 18:46 IST

Ambedkar Andarivadu Sadhana Samithi representatives explaining problems of students to Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana in Vizianagaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Ambedkar Andarivadu Sadhana Samithi representatives Bonga Bhanumurthy, Mallanna Santosh and others urged Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana to direct all private school managements to implement Right to Education Act-2009 which would ensure admissions for students of the poor families.

Submitting a memorandum to the Minister in Vizianagaram, Mr. Bhanumurthy said that several private schools were not allowing admissions under the Act. He has also requested for release of funds for Scheduled Castes(SC) students who were admitted to Best Available Schools across the State. The Minister assured to look into the issues after consulting the officials concerned. The members Mallanna Santosh, Avala Narayana Murthy Yadav, Chinnam Arun Kumar, Koyyana Srinivas and others were present.

