Andhra Pradesh: Samata Sainik Dal tells govt. to launch more welfare measures for Dalits

‘Conduct a socio-economic survey of SC families’

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM:
August 24, 2022 18:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Samata Sainik Dal activists paying tributes to Dr. B.R Ambedkar, in Vizianagaram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

The Samata Sainik Dal on Wednesday asked the Andhra Pradesh government to launch more welfare measures and distribute land among the poor Dalit families across the State.

They urged the government to conduct a socio-economic survey to know the ‘pathetic condition’ of people belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs).

Association leaders Chintapalli Durga Rao, Ambedkar Ashok, G. Nukaraju offered floral tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar near Balaji Junction in Vizianagaram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have a submitted a representation over the issues pertaining to Dalits to Andhra Pradesh State SC Commission Chairman Marumudi Viktor Prasad. We have requested him that district-wise data of Dalits should be collected and initiatives should be launched to improve their financial condition,” said Mr. Ambedkar Ashok.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Durga Rao urged the government to take action against the persons involved in attack on Dalit families in several parts of the State. The members decided to set up committees of the Samata Sainik Dal in all 27 mandals of Vizianagaram district.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Visakhapatnam

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app