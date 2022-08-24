Andhra Pradesh: Samata Sainik Dal tells govt. to launch more welfare measures for Dalits

‘Conduct a socio-economic survey of SC families’

The Samata Sainik Dal on Wednesday asked the Andhra Pradesh government to launch more welfare measures and distribute land among the poor Dalit families across the State.

They urged the government to conduct a socio-economic survey to know the ‘pathetic condition’ of people belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs).

Association leaders Chintapalli Durga Rao, Ambedkar Ashok, G. Nukaraju offered floral tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar near Balaji Junction in Vizianagaram.

“We have a submitted a representation over the issues pertaining to Dalits to Andhra Pradesh State SC Commission Chairman Marumudi Viktor Prasad. We have requested him that district-wise data of Dalits should be collected and initiatives should be launched to improve their financial condition,” said Mr. Ambedkar Ashok.

Mr. Durga Rao urged the government to take action against the persons involved in attack on Dalit families in several parts of the State. The members decided to set up committees of the Samata Sainik Dal in all 27 mandals of Vizianagaram district.