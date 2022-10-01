Andhra Pradesh: Saluru municipality gets national award in maintenance of cleanliness

Saluru municipality of Parvathipuram-Manyam district bagged Swachh Survekshan award from the Union government. Parvathipuram Collector Nishant Kumar and Saluru municipal chairperson Puvvala Eswaramma and Commissioner Shankara Rao received the award from Union Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri In a function organised in New Delhi on Saturday evening, Door-to-door collection of garbage is being done systematically in Saluru town which is located near Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border. Over 22 tonnes of garbage is collected and processed as per the norms of the Union government, said Mr. Nishant Kumar. In a press release, he said that the district administration was keen to make all towns, mandals and villages to meet national standards in cleanliness.