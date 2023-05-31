Andhra Pradesh: Sajjala welcomes anticipatory bail to Avinash Reddy in Viveka murder case

May 31, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - GUNTUR

Welcoming the order of the Telangana High Court on May 31 (Wednesday) granting anticipatory bail to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Kadapa Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy in the murder case of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, party general secretary and Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that they had already expected it.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters at Tadepalli, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that they expected the development as “there is no concrete material evidence to suspect Mr. Avinash Reddy.”

“Mr. Avinash Reddy is innocent in the case. But certain media houses that are working for the interests of the TDP have created unnecessary hype.”

‘HC warned media’

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the High Court had “named and warned” certain newspapers and TV channels, while pronouncing the bail order.

He further alleged that certain media houses had indulged in character assassination of Mr. Avinash Reddy to defame Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP with a view to benefiting the TDP.

“Even before the CBI takes a decision, some media houses telecast it. The CBI follows the same. Later, the TDP leaders speak the same and blame the YSRCP. This exposes a nexus,” he said.

“The CBI should uphold its credibility in its investigation, and the media trial should stop,” he said.

Even the High Court Judge was subjected to criticism by the media, he added.

Dig at Naidu

“TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is influencing the institutions and manipulating the issues to defame the YSRCP,” he alleged.

“We have been urging the CBI to investigate the other angles in the murder case. But it is not heeding. The CBI is turning out to be instrumental in defaming the YSRCP,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy alleged.