Andhra Pradesh: Sajjala makes light of Naidu’s ‘early election’ talk

December 15, 2022 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - GUNTUR

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has been saying that the YSRCP is mulling early elections only to enthuse his cadres, says Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media at the party office at Tadepalli on Thursday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would complete his full term in office and would seek people’s mandate again as he had fulfilled all promises made in the 2019 election manifesto.

Referring to the Amaravati farmers’ proposed protest in New Delhi, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said, “It is a publicity activity as the Parliament is in progress.”

“It has been proved that there are no farmers in the agitation. There are many realtors in the agitation, and they have been doing it for their real estate interests,” he alleged.

On the demand for Special Category Status to the State, he said that the government had been raising its voice consistently at the appropriate fora whenever there was a chance.

Jagan’s birthday fete

As part of 50th birthday celebrations of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy on December 21, the State government and the YSRCP would organise a host of events across the State, he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy, along with Minister for Social Welfare M. Nagarjuna, MLC L. Appireddy and others, launched a dedicated website for blood donation.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy urged the party leaders and cadre to take a pledge on the website — www.ysrcpblooddonation.com — on the occasion.

He said celebrations would be organised for three days. While there would be sports and cultural activities on December 19, mass plantation would be taken up on December 20. An all-religion prayer and other service activities would be taken up on December 21.