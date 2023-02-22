Andhra Pradesh: Sajjala dubs Gannavaram violence as TDP’s diversionary tactics

February 22, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - GUNTUR

The violent incidents at Gannavaram in Krishna district are a part of the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) game plan to divert people’s attention from the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) decision to allot highest number of seats to the BCs in the MLC elections, according to party general secretary and Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Addressing the media at Tadepalli on Wednesday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said, “The law and order disturbances are TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s diversionary tactics, and the havoc caused by K. Pattabhi Ram and others is a part of it.”

“The TDP and its friendly media are misleading the people,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy alleged, and released a video purportedly showing TDP leader and former MLC B. Chengalrayudu directing the party cadres to blame the police before the judges if they were arrested.

“These directions have been given to the cadres in the presence of Mr. Naidu,” he alleged.

“Mr. Pattabhi Ram, who is in no way connected with the Gannavaram Assembly constituency, created a law and order problem there. The police arrested him as part of their duty,” he added.