Andhra Pradesh: SAAP to promote sports culture among students in universities

Competitions to be conducted in 30 disciplines across the State

Competitions to be conducted in 30 disciplines across the State

Encouraged by the response to the first phase of ‘SAAP League Tournaments’ conducted by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) in 24 sports disciplines at the district-, zonal- and State-levels in February and March this year, the organisation has decided to conduct competitions for students of all universities in 30 disciplines in July and August.

In a statement, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Secretary B. Sudheer Prem Kumar said a total of 27,000 players had taken part in the first phase of the league tournaments.

“The idea is to promote a sports culture among students in universities across the State,” he said, informing that SAAP had also introduced a ranking system based on the performance of the players who secured top ranks. They would be given scientific coaching by eminent coaches and would be exposed to competitions at national-level events, he said.

The 30 categories of events include football, hockey, volleyball, handball, basketball, tennis, kabaddi, swimming, weightlifting, boxing, roller skating, cycling, rowing, shooting, chess and judo among other sports and games.

Prof. Prem Kumar asked the Vice-Chancellors of State Universities to conduct university-level competitions in July and August. Each university should host a State-level competition in at least one discipline in August, he said, adding that SAAP would provide technical assistance for conduct of the events and nominate a convener in each discipline at the State-level to finalise the dates and venues for conducting university leagues by coordinating with the officials concerned.