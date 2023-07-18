HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Rythu Sangham demands action against cashew traders’ cartel

Farmers plan to kick-start a 24-hour protest on July 28 demanding that the government minimum support price for the produce

July 18, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Former State secretary of Rythu Sangham B. Tulasidas addressing the maha dharna at Palasa in Srikakulam district on Tuesday.

Former State secretary of Rythu Sangham B. Tulasidas addressing the maha dharna at Palasa in Srikakulam district on Tuesday.

Former State secretary of the Rythu Sangham, an affiliated outfit of the CPI(M), B. Tulasidas, on Tuesday urged the State government to initiate action against the cartel of cashew traders and representatives of cashew processing units, alleging that they were responsible for the drop in the prices of cashewnuts.

Members of the sangham staged a maha dharna at Palasa to highlight the plight of the farmers as well as workers who were hit severely due to the bandh being observed by cashew processing units.

Mr. Tulasidas said the farmers were unable to get even ₹8,000 per quintal with the cashew traders’ syndicate trying to plummet the prices.

Cashew Farmers’ Association district convener T. Ajaykumar said a 24-hour protest would be staged on July 28 if the government failed to ensure minimum support price (MSP) for cashew.

CPI(M) district secretary D. Govind said over one lakh farmers and workers were badly affected by the strike by the processing units.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Agriculture

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.