Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangam highlights farmers’ plight on ‘Eruvaka Punnami’ in Kurnool

G. Ramakrishna, District General Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangam (APRS), observed that the farmers’ festival ‘Eruvaka Punnami’, which is celebrated during Jyeshta Pournami as per the Hindu calendar, will shed light on the lives and plight of farmers.

Speaking at the event in Ulchala village of Kurnool mandal on Friday, Mr. Ramakrishna said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted sufficient rains this year, bringing hope for a bountiful monsoon. Over the past three years, he said, farmers had suffered from either excess rains or droughts, leading to mounting debts. “With scant rainfall and lack of support from the government, drought-affected farmers have been in deep distress,” he said.

The farmers, who took part in the event, emphasised that while many mandals in the district had been declared drought-affected, Kurnool had not been included in the list owing to the availability of water in the river basin. They raised concerns about the government’s apathy, including the distribution of spurious seeds and fair prices for crops

The APRS leaders urged the State government to take action against the distribution of fake seeds and demanded fair prices for crops and immediate disbursement of ₹20,000 as assistance. The organisers paraded the decorated bullock carts on the occasion.