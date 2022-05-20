Andhra Pradesh: Rythu Bazaars witness heavy rush for subsidised tomatoes

The vegetable has been commanding a price of over ₹80 a kg

People made a beeline outside Rythu Bazaars across the State on Friday to buy tomatoes at subsidised rates.

In view of the soaring price of the vegetable, the government stepped in on Friday to make it available for people at affordable rates, from Friday. Tomatoes have been selling upwards of ₹80 a kg owing to shortage of the produce, in the market.

The vegetable stocks got over within a few hours of its arrival in the rythu bazaars. Official sources said 70 tonnes of the vegetable was required for supply to the rythu bazaars on May 21 (Saturday) and 10 tonnes had already been procured. The remaining stocks would be procured from farmers or imported from other States, the officials said.

Minister for Agriculture and Marketing Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that owing to the shortage of the produce, traders had been procuring it from other States and selling it for a premium price in the local markets. Taking a serious note of the situation, the government decided to intervene and supply the vegetable at affordable price through rythu bazaars, he had said.