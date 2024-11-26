 />

Andhra Pradesh Ryotu Sangham holds statewide protests demanding fair price

Protestors also demand the repeal of labour codes, and an end to privatisation in massive protests across Andhra Pradesh

November 26, 2024

G.V. Subba Rao
Farmers and workers taking out a procession in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Farmers’ and workers’ unions organised a ‘Maha Dharna’ across the State, demanding that the State and central governments address their issues immediately.

Andhra Pradesh Ryotu Sangham State general secretary K.V.V. Prasad, in a statement on Tuesday, November 26, said that massive protest rallies were organised across the State. The farmers demanded fair prices for the crops cultivated by farmers, while the workers wanted the government to repeal the four labour codes that infringe on workers’ rights and an end to the privatisation of public sector enterprises, he said.

In the protest held in Vijayawada, Mr. Prasad and the association vice-president Malneelu Yellamandaravu participated. The protests were organised in Adoni, Kurnool district, and witnessed the participation of the honourary president of the farmers’ union, P. Ramachandraiah, while executive president A. Katamayya took part in the protest at Puttaparthi. .

In Kurnool, at the district collectorate. Farmers’ union secretary K. Jagannatham led the protest, and at the Tirupati collectorate, vice president A. Ramanaidu was present. At the protest in front of the Eluru collector’s office, the general secretary of the Tenant Farmers’ Union, P. Jamulayya, participated. In Ongole, at the collector’s office, vice-president V. Hanuma Reddy took part, while secretary C. Mallikharjun led the protest at the Anantapur collectorate. In Parvathipuram, farmers’ union secretary Buditi Appalanaidu participated, and in Narasaraopet, the union’s treasurer Ulavalapudi Ramulu joined the protest, he added.

