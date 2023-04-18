Andhra Pradesh: Rural areas in a state of neglect as YSRCP diverted funds meant for their welfare, alleges Lokesh

April 18, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KURNOOL

A majority of the rural areas in Andhra Pradesh do not have basic amenities as the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government has diverted the funds meant for panchayats, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has alleged.

Mr. Lokesh was interacting with the villagers of Palledoddi during his Yuva Galam padayatra in Alur Assembly constituency on Tuesday.

He alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had diverted the funds meant for development of panchayats when the villagers informed him that their village had no drinking water and drainage facilities, and road connectivity.

“The Chief Minister is leaving the villages in the lurch,” Mr. Lokesh alleged, and said that the TDP, after coming to power, would resolve all the issues pertaining to the rural areas on a war-footing.

“The Chief Minister is neglecting the farming community and the rural areas,” Mr. Lokesh said, and added that there was absolutely no development in any village after the YSRCP came to power.

Representatives of the Scheduled Castes from Devanakonda sought construction of a community hall in their area as at least 600 families were living in the SC Colony.

Terming the diversion of ₹28,149 crore funds meant for welfare of Dalits under sub-plan as gross neglect of the community, Mr. Lokesh said all the welfare schemes implemented during the TDP term were discontinued by the YSRCP.