HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Rural areas in a state of neglect as YSRCP diverted funds meant for their welfare, alleges Lokesh

The Telugu Desam Party, after coming to power, will resolve all the issues pertaining to the rural areas on a war-footing, promises Lokesh during his Yuva Galam padayatra in Alur Assembly constituency

April 18, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KURNOOL

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla
Telugu Desam Party national general secretary N. Lokesh addressing a public meeting at Valigonda Cross in Alur Assembly constituency on Tuesday.

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary N. Lokesh addressing a public meeting at Valigonda Cross in Alur Assembly constituency on Tuesday.

A majority of the rural areas in Andhra Pradesh do not have basic amenities as the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government has diverted the funds meant for panchayats, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has alleged.

Mr. Lokesh was interacting with the villagers of Palledoddi during his Yuva Galam padayatra in Alur Assembly constituency on Tuesday.

He alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had diverted the funds meant for development of panchayats when the villagers informed him that their village had no drinking water and drainage facilities, and road connectivity.

“The Chief Minister is leaving the villages in the lurch,” Mr. Lokesh alleged, and said that the TDP, after coming to power, would resolve all the issues pertaining to the rural areas on a war-footing.

“The Chief Minister is neglecting the farming community and the rural areas,” Mr. Lokesh said, and added that there was absolutely no development in any village after the YSRCP came to power.

Representatives of the Scheduled Castes from Devanakonda sought construction of a community hall in their area as at least 600 families were living in the SC Colony.

Terming the diversion of ₹28,149 crore funds meant for welfare of Dalits under sub-plan as gross neglect of the community, Mr. Lokesh said all the welfare schemes implemented during the TDP term were discontinued by the YSRCP.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.