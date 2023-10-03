HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Ruling party will try to foment trouble at JSP’s Pedana meeting, alleges Pawan Kalyan

State govt. will be solely responsible if any untoward incident happens, says Jana Sena chief

October 03, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
The YSRCP is hatching a conspiracy to create a gulf between the cadres of the JSP and TDP so that they would not work in a coordinated manner ahead of the elections, alleges the JSP chief.

The YSRCP is hatching a conspiracy to create a gulf between the cadres of the JSP and TDP so that they would not work in a coordinated manner ahead of the elections, alleges the JSP chief. | Photo Credit: File photo

Jana Sena Party (JSP) founder president Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday alleged that the State government is hatching plans to foment trouble at the JSP meeting scheduled to be held in Pedana on Wednesday.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan conducted the ‘Jana Vani’ programme to redress public grievances, at Machilipatnam in Krishna district on Tuesday.

“The State government is planning to spark trouble during the Varahi Vijaya Yatra. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s target is to obstruct the yatra. I request Jana Sainiks and Telugu thammullu (referring to TDP cadres and sympathisers) to be vigilant,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

Going further, the JSP president asked the cadres to maintain restraint even if they were attacked by hired goons. “Surround them instead of retaliating, and hand them over to the police if they are carrying any knives and weapons,” he said.

The JSP chief further alleged that he had credible information that the government was planning to intimidate the party’s rank and file and supporters.

“Rowdies, goondas and anti-social elements would resort to stone-pelting. The State government would be held responsible for any untoward incident at the Pedana meeting. Earlier also, the State government made similar attempts when the Varahi Yatra was conducted in Amalapuram,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

“I am very clear. We will not remain quiet if any untoward incidents happen at the Pedana meeting. The government will be solely responsible for it,” he added.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that the YSRCP was hatching a conspiracy to create a gulf between the cadres of the JSP and the TDP so that they would not work in a coordinated manner ahead of the elections. “The YSRCP wants that there should be no alliance between the TDP and JSP,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

