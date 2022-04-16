Andhra Pradesh: RTC officials to launch a campaign to shun “false propaganda” on fare hike

Deputy Chief Traffic Manager (APSRTC - Chittoor district) M. Bhaskar Reddy. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

April 16, 2022 17:40 IST

We will explain to public current scenario and appeal to them to cooperate with us: official

Noting that the fare hike of ₹5 per ticket is being viewed through a “magnifying glass”, the authorities of APSRTC said that a campaign would be launched soon “to dispel the misconception about the fare hike” among the public.

Deputy Chief Traffic Manager (Chittoor) M. Bhaskar Reddy told The Hindu that in recent weeks, the diesel price has shot up to ₹107 a litre, as against ₹67 a litre a couple of years ago(a spike of ₹40).

“Given the present scenario of fuel rates, the fare hike of ₹5 to ₹10 over a distance ranging from the minimum to 250-300 kilometers is negligible. We are going to launch campaigns so that the public is not carried away by false propaganda, and explain to them the current scenario and appeal to them to cooperate with us,” he said.

The official said that it was wrong to say that the RTC had hiked the fare in the rural services. He said that the minimum revised fare at present is ₹10 per passenger. The hike is only ₹5 per ticket from 10 km to 70 km, and the fare is hiked by ₹10 up to 90 km.

“From 90 km till 120 and beyond, the fare is hiked by ₹15. As the rural services are mostly operated in short-distance routes, the hike wouldn’t affect the common man in the rural areas,” he said.

Mr. Bhaskar Reddy said that the public should understand that for a distance of 250 kilometers, the fare is increased just by ₹10 per passenger.

For passengers in Chittoor, the fare remains increased by ₹5 in all Express services between Chittoor-Bengaluru, Chittoor-Puttur, Chittoor-Madanapalle, Chittoor-Vellore, and Chittoor-Kuppam.

The official said that to operate buses from five depots of Kuppam, Palamaner, Punganur, Chittoor One, and Two in Chittoor district, they require 30,000 liters of diesel every day.

Another senior official of the APSRTC deplored that though the share-autos have increased the minimum fare to ₹30 per passenger, the public does not raise a hue and cry about it.

The fare in the cab services is increased almost double in the last six months. Several officials and crew have unanimously observed that going by the present circumstances, the public transport system would be in peril if the fare hike is not mooted.