Andhra Pradesh RTA officials seize 67 vehicles for not paying taxes in Anantapur

ADVERTISEMENT

The Anantapur Road Transport Authority (RTA) officials have seized 67 non-transport vehicles for not paying the road tax.

Some IT professionals, who had purchased these vehicles in Karnataka and Telangana, brought those to Anantapur. They have failed to regularise the documents of the vehicles even as the one-year relaxation period has passed.

Deputy Transport Commissioner N. Sivaram Prasad said that the officials had checked 350 vehicles since October 8 and seized 65 two-wheelers and two four-wheelers which did not have valid documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

These seized vehicles were registered in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka. However, 44 vehicles were released on production of valid documents later by the owners.

The officials have collected ₹2,14,200 including tax of ₹17,350, penalty of ₹300, and compounding fee of ₹1,96,550. Similar drives will be conducted in future, said Mr. Sivaram Prasad. He appealed to the people to apply for change in address and pay the requisite tax, if their vehicles were registered somewhere else and have been running in Anantapur for more than a year.