Andhra Pradesh: RSS flayed for ‘ignoring’ socialistic and democratic values

The Hindu Bureau ANANTAPUR
October 02, 2022 20:44 IST

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in the guise of promoting culture and doing charity, is disturbing the social fabric of the country and guiding youth in the wrong direction, alleges A. Chandrasekhar, convener of the Socialist Constitution Protection Forum.

At a programme organised to release and read the book authored by Padma Shri awardee and Kannada writer Devanoora Mahadeva, titled ‘RSS Lothupathulu’, here on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi, speakers criticised the RSS for “not adhering to the socialistic and democratic values.”

APCC president S. Sailajanath, CPI(M) district secretary V. Rambhupal, State committee leader Obul, and former PDF MLC M. Geyanand spoke.

Mr. Geyanand said the book lucidly described the “dangers of the RSS activities” and the deficiencies in the policy it adopted.

Mr. Chandrasekhar said, at a time when the RSS was indirectly ruling the country through its political arm, the BJP, it was not bothered about the high rates of GST being imposed on the people.

