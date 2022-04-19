Andhra Pradesh: R&R colony inaugurated for Polavaram-displaced families
The colony that has come up at Neladonepadu has 390 houses
Authorities of the Polavaram project on Tuesday inaugurated a Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) colony comprising 390 houses for the benefit of the project displaced families from Devipatnam mandal of Rampachodavaram Agency in Alluri Seetharamaraju district.
The colony was built at Neladonepadu village of Gangavaram mandal in the district for the displaced belonging to 11 habitations of Konda Modalu grama panchayat.
Rampachodavaram MLA Nagulapalli Dhanalakshmi, MLC Ananth Udaya Bhaskar, District Collector Sumit Kumar, Polavaram Project Administrator C.V. Praveen Adithya, and ITDA-Rampachodavaram Project Officer S. Dhananjay participated in the programme. The colony had all the basic amenities and facilities guaranteed under the R&R component.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.