Andhra Pradesh: R&R colony inaugurated for Polavaram-displaced families

T. Appala Naidu April 19, 2022 20:26 IST

The colony that has come up at Neladonepadu has 390 houses

Alluri Seetharama Raju District Collector Sumit Kumar and Rampachodavaram MLA N. Dhanalakshmi at the R&R colony at Neladonepadu on Tuesday.

Authorities of the Polavaram project on Tuesday inaugurated a Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) colony comprising 390 houses for the benefit of the project displaced families from Devipatnam mandal of Rampachodavaram Agency in Alluri Seetharamaraju district. The colony was built at Neladonepadu village of Gangavaram mandal in the district for the displaced belonging to 11 habitations of Konda Modalu grama panchayat. Rampachodavaram MLA Nagulapalli Dhanalakshmi, MLC Ananth Udaya Bhaskar, District Collector Sumit Kumar, Polavaram Project Administrator C.V. Praveen Adithya, and ITDA-Rampachodavaram Project Officer S. Dhananjay participated in the programme. The colony had all the basic amenities and facilities guaranteed under the R&R component.



