Andhra Pradesh: Roundtable on Jan. 9 on shifting of Krishna River Management Board to Kurnool

January 04, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - NANDYAL

‘Visakhapatnam, which neither is a catchment area of Krishna river nor does it have anything to do with the management of Krishna waters, is not a proper place’

Ramesh Susarla

Several civil society organisations, working towards achieving the rights of Rayalaseema, will meet at Vivekananda Auditorium of Ramakrishna Degree College in Nandyal on January 9 (Monday) to pitch their voices for setting up of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) in Kurnool.

Rayalaseema Saaguneeti Sadhana Samithi (RSSS) president Bojja Dasaratharamireddy said that it had sent letters to all the public representatives inviting them to the roundtable.

Mr. Bojja Dasarathamireddy said the Andhra Pradesh government’s proposal to establish the KRMB at Visakhapatnam, which neither is a catchment area of Krishna river nor does it have anything to do with the management of Krishna waters, is not a proper place.

He said that a roundtable will discuss comprehensively the need for the establishment of the Krishna River Management Board in the Krishna River catchment area in the context of Srisailam Reservoir being the most important for monitoring the use of Krishna water. This exercise was being taken up to increase pressure on the government to take decisions favouring the Rayalaseema region.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Bifurcation Act - 2014, the Central government constituted the Krishna River Management Board to manage the Krishna river waters in the two Telugu States and resolve disputes over its use.

