Andhra Pradesh rolls out red carpet to NASSCOM

Information Technology Minister N. Lokesh welcomed the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) to expand / relocate the businesses to the IT, IT Services, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Center Cluster in Visakhapatnam by promising to offer the best-in-class facilities, uninterrupted power, infrastructure and skilled talent for the IT enterprises with no restrictions from the government.

Mr. Lokesh was responding on July 17 (Wednesday) to a concern raised by the NASSCOM about the passage of the Karnataka State Employment of Local Industries and Factories Establishment Act Bill, 2024, through a message on ‘X’, wherein he stated that he understood the disappointment and deep concern raised by the apex body of software and service companies, while welcoming them to make Andhra Pradesh their destination.

It may be noted that Andhra Pradesh had a similar legislation, namely the AP Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries / Factories Act, 2019, enacted by the previous YSRCP government, which made it mandatory for any industry / factory / joint venture and even projects taken up under the PPP mode to appoint / engage not less 75% of the employment with local candidates, and to train and engage local candidates within three years, if qualified / suitable local candidates were not available, with the active collaboration of the government.

The NASSCOM said in a letter tagged by Mr. Lokesh, that the technology sector was contributing 25% of the Karnataka State Domestic Product and restrictions could force the IT and service companies to relocate as local skilled talent becomes scarce.

The association observed that knowledge-led businesses would move to places where talent was available as skilled workers were crucial for success and in today’s highly competitive landscape, there was a huge shortage of skilled talent globally, and Karnataka was not an exception.

Further, the NASSCOM said it was disturbing to see the passage of the Bill by the Karnataka Legislature, saying that it would not only hamper the growth of the industry and impact jobs but also damage Bengaluru’s brand image as a global IT hub, and urged the government to withdraw it.

The Bill’s provisions threaten to reverse the progress achieved so far, drive away companies and stifle start-ups, especially when global firms are looking to invest in the State.