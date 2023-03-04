Andhra Pradesh right place for investments in EV, renewable space: Tesla co-founder Martin Eberhard

March 04, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST

Tesla co-founder says battery making can be a great investment in the state and help the world in terms of reducing dependence on Chinese market

Global EV major Tesla Inc co-founder and former CEO Martin Eberhard suggests that investments into EV and renewables segment, especially in battery making in Andhra Pradesh can be the best investment to make. He feels that with the existing and forthcoming green energy ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh, battery making here can give a tough competition to China on which the world is largely dependent so far.

On the second and concluding day of the Global Investors Summit here, he spoke to The Hindu and stated that the investments and projects in solar, wind and pumped water energy storage in AP are fascinating and a great learning. He dubbed it as a great business opportunity in a State like AP which is fast grooming as the EV and renewable energy ecosystem.

“I feel somebody should invest and start making batteries here as they are the core technology in the EV segment (Electric Vehicle). Batteries are needed for almost all parts now, from a screw driver to a truck. Right now, the whole world is dependent on China for batteries. There is no reason why China is better than India in making batteries. That can be a right investment,” Mr. Martin summed up.

For record, AP has got a whopping ₹8.85 lakh crore worth of investment proposals in renewable and EV segment (out of the total Rs 13 lakh crore) during the two-day investors summit that concluded on March 4. The investors in the hot segment include Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries which has committed a 10-gigawatt green energy plant.

That apart, the State already has Greenko Group’s first of its kind integrated renewable energy storage project (IRESP) in Kurnool. The 5,230 MW project in Kurnool in AP, with an estimated investment of $3 billion, comprises of a pumped storage (10,800 MW of daily storage), solar (3000 MW) and wind (550 MW). The project is set to be completed by 2024.

Incidentally, Microsoft founder Bill Gates took special interest about the renewable projects in AP, esp., the Greenko’s project displayed in glass enclosures at the G20 summit in New early this week.

Mr. Martin, on his part, sounded impressed about the brewing green ecosystem here and said he is leaning about the new project models and start ups here. He shared the details about his experiences over floating Tesla Inc, his third start-up and associated issues amid lack of ecosystem.

The Tesla founder concluded with a piece of advice to investors in Andhra Pradesh, “Do something that’s really worthwhile so the real problems of the world are solved. Be bold and try something new and face the problems when they arrive. And build great companies as you build great products.”

