Andhra Pradesh: RGUKT, Nuzvid, student dies suspiciously

A second year Pre-University Course (PUC) student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Nuzvid IIIT Campus, R. Nikesh Kumar (18), died under mysterious circumstances at the Government General Hospital (GGH), Vijayawada, on Monday.

A native of Nellore, Nikesh came to the college on Sunday. His classmates found Nikesh vomiting in the hostel room and alerted the warden, who shifted him to Government Area Hospital, Nuzvid.

Doctors referred the student to GGH, and the institute management rushed Nikesh to Vijayawada, and alerted his parents. He died in the early hours on Monday, while being shifted to a private hospital, RGUKT officials said.

Police registered a case and shifted the body to mortuary for post-mortem. Investigation is under progress.