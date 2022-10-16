Andhra Pradesh: RGUKT invites revised campus options from students to fill vacant seats

Counselling for candidates selected for admission in 6-year integrated programme completed

The management of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) has completed counselling for candidates selected for admission in the six-year integrated programme in all the four campuses of the institution.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the university Chancellor, K. C. Reddy, said there are a few vacancies left in the four campuses as some of the selected candidates did not report to the counselling.

“These vacancies will be filled by considering the revised campus options obtained by the interested admitted candidates and other candidates who could not get admission in the first phase,” he said, adding that the selection would be done as per the 10 th class merit (updated) social category and campus preference.

The candidates can update their revised 10 th Class marks in the link provided on the university website, www.rgukt.in, along with the scanned copies of document proofs. The last date for receiving such requests is October 22 up to 5 p.m. Updated marks would be considered for 2 nd phase of counselling, he said.

Candidates who have already been admitted can register their names mentioning their new campus preferences. They can opt for one, two or three campus options as per their wish and the university will allot a new campus as per their options mentioned in the registration form.

If they get any of the opted campuses, they would have to vacate the existing campus and the seat would be allotted to another candidate, he said.

Prof. Reddy said the links for updating marks and for campus change for the admitted candidates would be available on the university website from October 17 to October 22 up to 5 p.m.

He said there was no provision for calling fresh applications for the second phase of counselling and that the schedule for the second phase of counselling would be informed soon.