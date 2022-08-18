Andhra Pradesh: Revive ‘sick industries’ in Vizianagaram, INTUC tells government

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) Vizianagaram district president Modili Srinivasa Rao has urged the Andhra Pradesh government to take steps for the revival of agro-based industries including sugar and jute factories, which were closed down.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, he said that hundreds of workers and their family members were forced to migrate to other cities for livelihood in the absence of employment opportunities in the district. Many pulses factories which used to provide jobs to thousands of people had ‘become sick owing to the government policies’.

“In the absence of major industries, farmers and workers of Vizianagaram district are dependant on the agro-based industries here. Nearly 30 major and medium factories have stopped their operations due to various reasons, resulting in more than 2 lakh people losing their livelihood. The government should launch measures to provide livelihood opportunities to the people,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

ADVERTISEMENT

He alleged that both the Union and State governments were least bothered to solve the issues pertaining to workers, who were struggling owing to skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, fuel, electricity and transport charges.