Andhra Pradesh: revival of travel concessions to senior citizens in trains and RTC buses sought

APRPA representatives submit memoranda to officials

APRPA representatives submit memoranda to officials

The All Pensioners and Retired Persons Association (APRPA) has appealed to the Prime Minister and the Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister for revival of travel concessions to senior citizens in trains and RTC buses.

The APRPA representatives met Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy and submitted a memorandum to him in this regard. The DRM empathised with their situation and said that he would send their memorandum to the Prime Minister.

Later, the APRPA representatives met the Deputy Chief Traffic Manager (Urban) of APS RTC and submitted a memorandum seeking extension in concession in RTC buses for senior citizens. She agreed to send their plea to the State Transport Minister for consideration.

APRPA State secretary K. Sudhakara Rao, honorary president B.T. Murthy, Central Government Pensioners Association leader Babji and APRPA senior leaders Kumara Mangalam and Y. Appa Rao were among those who met the DRM and the Deputy CTM.