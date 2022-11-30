Andhra Pradesh: Revival in demand for Nellore rice brings cheer among farmers

November 30, 2022 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - NELLORE

An increase in the prices of different varieties of paddy, due to an increase in the demand for super fine Nellore rice both from within and outside the State, has brought cheer among farmers in SPSR Nellore district.

MTU 1010 and NLR 34449 fetched an encouraging price of ₹15,000 to ₹15,500 per putti (one putti is equal to 850 kg).

After a grim situation a couple of seasons ago when farmers in the district were forced to go for partial crop holiday in view of the depressed market condition, the current hike in demand and price has brought the paddy cultivation back in favour of farmers during this winter.

“Facing hurdles in marketing paddy has become a thing of the past. There is no need for us to throng the Rythu Bharosa Kendras for market intervention and wait for payment for months together,” said a group of farmers in Kovur village.

Progressive farmers, who went for low glycemic Telangana sona (RNR 15048), got a premium price of ₹20,000 per putti, said Andhra Pradesh Federation of Farmers’ Association president Ch. Koti Reddy.

“Even if the moisture content is more than the 17% limit prescribed by the Food Corporation of India, traders procured the produce directly from farmers,” he said.

During last winter, millers took 10% additional quantity due to more moisture content forcing them to part with paddy at as low as ₹12,000 per putti. “But thanks to the high demand at present, we can make good the losses incurred during last rabi,” they added.

Conditions are favourable for achieving a paddy coverage of 3.69 lakh acres during rabi with Somasila brimming with water and improved market condition, according to Agriculture Nellore Joint Director G. Sudhakar.

“Transplantation of paddy seedlings has been completed so far in over 45,000 acres. NLR 34449 and BPT 5204 are the most preferred varieties,” Agriculture Assistant Director A. Narsoji Rao. Paddy coverage in undivided SPSR Nellore district was 5.71 lakh acres during last rabi. Parts of paddy-growing areas have been merged with Tirupati district now.