Andhra Pradesh: Revised administrative approval for ₹17,050 crore given for Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi, says Ambati Rambabu

March 18, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - GUNTUR

A revised administrative approval for ₹17,050.20 crore was accorded for the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi Project through G.O. Ms. No. 40, dated June 16, 2022, informed Ambati Rambabu, Minister for Water Resources, in the Legislative Council while replying to a question raised by P.V.N. Madhav on Saturday.

“Two packages under Phase-I and another two under Phase-II have been awarded. Tenders are yet to be called for the remaining four packages under Phase-II,” the Minister said.

Land acquisition

Work on survey and investigation was in progress for both the packages under Phase-I, he said. “Land acquisition is in the draft declaration stage for the first package under the phase. Land acquisition and Rehabilitation and Resettlement are yet to be taken up for package two,” he added.

Referring to the Phase-II, the Minister said, “Survey and investigation work has been completed, design approvals are nearing completion, and part of land acquisition is in draft declaration stage in first package. The survey and investigation work has been completed, design approvals are in progress and part of land acquisition is in preliminary notification stage for the second package.”

Mr. Rambabu said the government aimed at completing the project in a time-bound manner.

“The government aims at completing the Package-1 under Phase-I by March 17, 2024; and Package-II under Phase-I by August 31, 2024; Package-1 under Phase-II by April 14, 2025; and Package-II under Phase-II by March 30, 2025,” he added.