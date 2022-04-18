Andhra Pradesh: Reverse tendering a bane for Polavaram project, says Naidu

The Polavaram irrigation project would have been completed by 2020, had not Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy gone for reverse tendering process, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Monday.

Addressing the party’s strategy committee meeting on Monday, Mr. Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh was ‘going in reverse gear because of the anti-people and retrogressive policies of the YSRCP government’.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s anarchic decisions has become a bane for the Polavaram project. Even since he had assumed the office, the Chief Minister has been making chaotic decisions on the project,” said Mr. Naidu.

The TDP chief said Mr. Jagan Mohan was boasting of saving public money through reverse tendering process. “However, more than ₹800 crore is needed for repairing the damage caused by inefficient maintenance of the project. The reverse tendering and delay in work have caused a serious setback,” said Mr. Naidu.

The people have been facing hardships because of hike in taxes and charges, he said, adding that the ‘overwhelming response to the TDP’s ‘Badude Badudu’ protest is a testimony to the people’s dissatisfaction.’