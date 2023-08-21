Andhra Pradesh: Revenue offiicals not taking action on grabbing of tank lands in Vizianagaram district, alleges samithi

August 21, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Uttarandhra Cheruvula Parirakshana Samithi president Jagarapu Eswara prasad and general secretary G. Raghu Chakravarthy on Monday alleged the revenue officials were maintaining a stoic silence over grabbing of tank lands in various places including Gokapeta of Vizianagaram, Denkada, Bhogapuram, Bobbili and other places.

Staging a protest at the Collector’s office, Mr. Prasad said that there were 9,768 tanks in records but majority of them were non-existent with the complete grabbing and development of real estate ventures. The Association’s State Secretary Polu Srinivasa Rao alleged that the officials had forgotten to verify the current position of the tanks in spite of giving details along with survey numbers.

