ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Revenue officials not taking action on grabbing of tank lands in Vizianagaram district, alleges samithi

August 21, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated August 22, 2023 12:31 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Uttarandhra Cheruvula Parirakshna Samithi leaders in Vizianagaram on Monday urging the government to protect tanks of North Andhra region..

Uttarandhra Cheruvula Parirakshana Samithi president Jagarapu Eswara prasad and general secretary G. Raghu Chakravarthy on Monday alleged the revenue officials were maintaining a stoic silence over grabbing of tank lands in various places including Gokapeta of Vizianagaram, Denkada, Bhogapuram, Bobbili and other places.

Staging a protest at the Collector’s office, Mr. Prasad said that there were 9,768 tanks in records but majority of them were non-existent with the complete grabbing and development of real estate ventures. The Association’s State Secretary Polu Srinivasa Rao alleged that the officials had forgotten to verify the current position of the tanks in spite of giving details along with survey numbers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US