Andhra Pradesh: Revenue court to hear claims on two-acre land at Tekkali on April 6

April 04, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Tekkali Sub-Collector T. Rahul Kumar Reddy will conduct a revenue court on April 6 to listen to the grievances of the concerned with regard to the two-acre land located near the Tekkali APSRTC Complex.

The move assumes significance in the backdrop of the sustained agitation by members of the Jagadhatri Displaced Goldsmith Cooperative Society, which claims to have bought the land in the year 1966 from private persons.

They have reportedly bought the land to set up spun pipe industries to generate additional revenue as income from their traditional vocation is not sufficient to make both ends meet.

As a few other persons too have claimed right over that portion of land, the district administration has bracketed the extent under the Survey Numbers 520/1 and 520/3 at Raghunathapuram of Tekkali mandal in Srikakulam district under Clause 221 E of the Disputed Category list.

Mr. Rahul Kumar told The Hindu that he had directed the A.P. Cooperative Society and the Industries Department to attend the court with relevant documents to verify the claims of the members of the society.

Its members Sathivilli Ammaji Rao and Kanchumoju Malleswara Rao hope that their decades-old fight for justice will come to fruition.