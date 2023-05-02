HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Reveal financial closure details of Bhogapuram international airport, demands Ashok Gajapathi Raju

Achieving financial closure is a must for the actual construction to begin, and in its absence, the stone-laying ceremony is nothing but a show-off, says the former Union Civil Aviation Minister

May 02, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Senior TDP leader and former Union Civil Aviation Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Senior TDP leader and former Union Civil Aviation Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Former Union Minister of Civil Aviation and senior Telugu Desam Party leader P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Tuesday asked both the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the GMR Group that is executing the Bhogapuram international airport project, to reveal the details of the financial closure, which is a must for any company to begin the actual construction process.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju said the stone-laying ceremony for the project and the public meeting to be addressed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday are nothing but an attempt by the State government to mislead the people.

“The details of financial closure have to be announced to ensure transparency in the construction process. Unless it is explained, the foundation ceremony is nothing but a show-off,” said Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

He said the government had acquired around 2,700 acres, but only 2,200 acres was given to the company for construction of the airport.

“The government should reveal the details about the remaining 500 acres, as farmers have sacrificed their lands for the construction of the airport as well as the aviation Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) unit,” the TDP leader said.

Former MLC Dwarapureddy Jagadish, and party leaders Boina Govindarajulu, I.V.P. Raju, and Prasadula Lakshmiprasad were among others present.

