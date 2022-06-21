Andhra Pradesh: Revamping cadres at grassroots level is a priority, says Congress leader

‘Coming back to power in State is difficult, but possible’

‘Coming back to power in State is difficult, but possible’

With less than two years left for the general elections in Andhra Pradesh, the Congress has embarked on a mission to ‘remind the people’ about the good things the party has done in the past and connect to the grassroots cadres, All India Congress Committee (AICC) joint secretary and in-charge of All India Youth Congress Krishna Allavaru has said.

“Despite harassments, false cases, intimidation by the Central investigation agencies, and house arrests, the Congress leaders are standing tall. We have been raising voices whenever the country’s interests are at stake,” Mr. Krishna Allavaru told The Hindu.

The Congress leader said that the party was focusing on attracting the young minds. “We are committed to standing by the people,” he said.

He said that Rahul Gandhi had become the target of the BJP-led Central government because he exposed the Chinese aggression and encroachment of Indian soil. “However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to deny this. Mr. Gandhi has raised his voice against demonetisation, unplanned lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and the Agnipath scheme. This tells all about the dedication of the Congress to the nation,” said Mr. Krishna Allavaru.

Referring to Andhra Pradesh, he claimed that Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy was losing his popularity among the masses. “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is more worried about his image, not about people’s welfare. There is a big gap between what he has promised and delivered. It has been exposed now that he is a stooge of the BJP-led NDA government,” said the Congress leader.

Poll plank

He said that the Congress coming back to power in the State was ‘difficult, but possible’. “We are reorganising our cadres at the grassroots level. Special Category Status to the State, fulfillment of all promises made in the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act, employment generation and rollback of anti-poor policies will be our poll plank in the next general elections. We have already launched campaigns in the rural areas with an appeal to the voters to bring back the party to the power,” he added.