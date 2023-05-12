ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Return funds meant for panchayats, but diverted for other purposes, demand sarpanches

May 12, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The State government has diverted an amount of ₹8,660 crore, as a result of which the local bodies could not undertake developmental works, say leaders of the A.P. Panchayat Raj Chamber and A.P. Sarpanches’ Association

K Srinivasa Rao

A.P. Panchayat Raj Chamber president Y.V.B. Rajendra Prasad addressing the sarpanches in Vizianagaram on Friday.

The Andhra Pradesh Sarpanches’ Association and the A.P. Panchayat Raj Chamber have asked the State government to return ₹8,660 crore that was originally sanctioned for the development of the panchayats, but diverted for purposes other than intended.

Representatives of both the organisations held a meeting with the sarpanches of Vizianagaram and Parvatipuram districts here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Panchayat Raj Chamber State president Y.V.B. Rajendra Prasad said diversion of funds caused untold miseries, as the local bodies could not take up regular maintenance activities and developmental works.

Sarpanches’ Association State president V. Lakshmi Mutyala Rao said the State government had no right to divert funds sanctioned by the Union government.

Panchayat Raj Chamber State vice-president A. Ramakrishna said that sarpanches of all the political parties joined hands for protection of their rights.

Mr. Ramakrishna asked the government to direct the staff of the village secretariats and volunteers to work under the guidance of the sarpanches who were the elected representatives and were answerable to the people.

